Inox Wind Secures 60 MW Order from Serentica for Karnataka Project

Inox Wind has obtained a 60 MW wind turbine supply order from Serentica Renewables, intended for a hybrid renewable energy venture in Karnataka. Slated for delivery in H1 CY25, IWL will also provide ongoing operations and maintenance. Power will support industries partnered with Serentica, including Vedanta Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables, earmarked for a renewable energy project in Karnataka.

This order includes the provision of 3 MW class wind turbines, slated for delivery within the first half of 2025. Additionally, Inox Wind is set to deliver comprehensive post-commissioning Operations & Maintenance services.

The generated power will be supplied to Serentica's partners, notably the Vedanta Group. Both Inox and Serentica view this collaboration as a significant step in advancing clean energy supply to large-scale industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

