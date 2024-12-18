Inox Wind Secures 60 MW Order from Serentica for Karnataka Project

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables, earmarked for a renewable energy project in Karnataka.

This order includes the provision of 3 MW class wind turbines, slated for delivery within the first half of 2025. Additionally, Inox Wind is set to deliver comprehensive post-commissioning Operations & Maintenance services.

The generated power will be supplied to Serentica's partners, notably the Vedanta Group. Both Inox and Serentica view this collaboration as a significant step in advancing clean energy supply to large-scale industries.

