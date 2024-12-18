Left Menu

Hokersar Wetland: A Winter Haven for Migratory Birds

The Hokersar wetland in Srinagar becomes a sanctuary each winter for numerous migratory birds, drawing birdwatchers and tourists. Conservation efforts are underway to protect this vital pitstop along the Central Asian Flyway, crucial for avian travel. Wildlife warden Altaf Hussain highlights initiatives maintaining the wetland's ecological health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:12 IST
Hokersar Wetland: A Winter Haven for Migratory Birds
Migratory birds grace the Hokersar Wetland in Srinagar(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hokersar wetland in Srinagar emerges as a haven for migratory birds during winter, captivating both locals and tourists. Birds from distant regions such as the Siberian crane and bar-headed goose grace the landscape, making Hokersar a pivotal point along the Central Asian Flyway, crucial for their survival.

The dramatic arrival of these birds against the Himalayan backdrop offers a mesmerizing spectacle. Birdwatchers observe various species feeding, breeding, and resting before embarking on long migratory paths. Local conservation efforts focus on sustaining the wetland's health to support this unique ecological phenomenon.

Conservation groups and authorities collaborate to mitigate threats from pollution and encroachment, implementing vital habitat restoration projects. Wildlife warden Altaf Hussain emphasizes the importance of water level management to sustain birdlife, underscoring proactive measures like restoring water gates to prepare for the birds' arrival.

Local residents express pride and delight in this natural marvel. Zainab Jan, a resident, celebrates the annual avian visitors and encourages tourism, while Tamana sees an opportunity for economic growth and youth employment through tourism expansion around this natural site.

Hokersar exemplifies the intricate blend of nature and sustainable tourism. Its role in connecting people with the environment lays the foundation for a thriving future, reinforcing the importance of conserving this precious ecological refuge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024