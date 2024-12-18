Hokersar Wetland: A Winter Haven for Migratory Birds

The Hokersar wetland in Srinagar emerges as a haven for migratory birds during winter, captivating both locals and tourists. Birds from distant regions such as the Siberian crane and bar-headed goose grace the landscape, making Hokersar a pivotal point along the Central Asian Flyway, crucial for their survival.

The dramatic arrival of these birds against the Himalayan backdrop offers a mesmerizing spectacle. Birdwatchers observe various species feeding, breeding, and resting before embarking on long migratory paths. Local conservation efforts focus on sustaining the wetland's health to support this unique ecological phenomenon.

Conservation groups and authorities collaborate to mitigate threats from pollution and encroachment, implementing vital habitat restoration projects. Wildlife warden Altaf Hussain emphasizes the importance of water level management to sustain birdlife, underscoring proactive measures like restoring water gates to prepare for the birds' arrival.

Local residents express pride and delight in this natural marvel. Zainab Jan, a resident, celebrates the annual avian visitors and encourages tourism, while Tamana sees an opportunity for economic growth and youth employment through tourism expansion around this natural site.

Hokersar exemplifies the intricate blend of nature and sustainable tourism. Its role in connecting people with the environment lays the foundation for a thriving future, reinforcing the importance of conserving this precious ecological refuge. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)