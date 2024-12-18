Empowering Women Farmers: A Revolution in India's Agriculture
A collaboration between The Art of Living Social Projects, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and Indian ministries is driving a shift towards sustainable farming in India, with a focus on empowering women. The initiative trains women farmers and coordinators to lead and promote eco-friendly practices, fostering rural development.
In a groundbreaking move to redefine India's agricultural sector, The Art of Living Social Projects, along with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Indian ministries, is championing sustainable farming practices. This initiative is highlighted by a focus on empowering women farmers in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.
The Agroecological Transformation Processes in India (SuATI) project emphasizes equipping over 4,000 Krishi Sakhis, women farmers, with natural farming skills. These women are evolving into community change agents, fostering eco-friendly agricultural practices and inspiring local development in rural India.
To further expand this initiative, 140 Cluster Coordinators are undergoing specialized training, integrating farming knowledge with techniques for emotional resilience. Such efforts aim to create a self-sustaining agricultural movement, with women playing a crucial role in reshaping the rural landscape and ensuring food security in India.
