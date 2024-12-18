Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Punjab to Ensure Farmers' Leader's Health Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has instructed Punjab authorities to urgently address the health of farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting unto death for over 20 days. The court has emphasized the need for extraordinary measures, cautioning against any adverse outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:19 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened to urge Punjab authorities to prioritize the wellbeing of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmers' leader on a prolonged hunger strike. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan warned of potential blame if Dallewal's health deteriorates, insisting on extraordinary actions in response.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh reported to the court that efforts to engage Dallewal for medical intervention had been fruitless. Despite a fine report on his vitals, doctors recommend his indoor hospitalization. The court stressed that peer pressure should not compromise Dallewal's health.

The Supreme Court has scheduled further discussions for December 19, emphasizing that Dallewal's life takes precedence over protests. It reiterated its stance from December 13, urging dialogue without coercion and swift protection for Dallewal, pivotal in leading the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's ongoing agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

