Left Menu

India's Offshore Mineral Auction: A New Era for Resource Independence

India's mines ministry highlighted the potential of offshore minerals for meeting critical resource demand during a webinar. The event marked India's first e-auction of offshore mineral blocks, aiming to enhance self-reliance and attract global investment. SBICAPS presented the auction process details, including tender conditions and participation requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:53 IST
India's Offshore Mineral Auction: A New Era for Resource Independence
  • Country:
  • India

In a webinar aimed at exploring the vast potential of offshore minerals, India's mines ministry underlined the significant opportunities in meeting the demand for critical resources. The event heralded the nation's inaugural e-auction of offshore mineral blocks, a move poised to bolster self-reliance and draw foreign investments.

Mines Joint Secretary Vivek Kumar Bajpai emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative, urging international mining firms to seize the chance to contribute to a sustainable, resource-secure future for India. The mines ministry communicated this development in an official statement.

Contributor SBICAPS conducted an in-depth presentation detailing the auction process, elucidating aspects like bidding timelines, tender conditions, and participation prerequisites. The government last month initiated the auction of 13 offshore mineral sites, comprising diverse commodities such as lime mud, construction sand, and polymetallic nodules and crusts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024