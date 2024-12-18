Left Menu

Historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After Decades in Uttar Pradesh

The historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, closed since 1978, has been reopened after an anti-encroachment drive. The rediscovery was supported by the local administration, leading to a wave of joy within the Hindu community. Efforts are underway to restore the temple to its former glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:01 IST
Historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After Decades in Uttar Pradesh
Geeta Pradhan, a former member of Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move welcomed with widespread elation, the ancient Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal has finally reopened after being shut since 1978. The reopening, which took place on December 14, followed concerted efforts by the local administration and an anti-encroachment drive.

Geeta Pradhan, a prominent figure with ties to the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and the BJP, was among those offering prayers at the temple's reopening. She attributed the rediscovery and restoration of the temple to the diligent efforts of state officials and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the clearance drive, local authorities unearthed three idols near the temple, which are currently being preserved. The project's focus is now on restoring the temple, with steps such as site cleaning, electrical installations, and security measures being implemented, as noted by Vandana Mishra, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024