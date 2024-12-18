Historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After Decades in Uttar Pradesh

In a move welcomed with widespread elation, the ancient Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal has finally reopened after being shut since 1978. The reopening, which took place on December 14, followed concerted efforts by the local administration and an anti-encroachment drive.

Geeta Pradhan, a prominent figure with ties to the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and the BJP, was among those offering prayers at the temple's reopening. She attributed the rediscovery and restoration of the temple to the diligent efforts of state officials and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the clearance drive, local authorities unearthed three idols near the temple, which are currently being preserved. The project's focus is now on restoring the temple, with steps such as site cleaning, electrical installations, and security measures being implemented, as noted by Vandana Mishra, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)