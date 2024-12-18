Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: High-Profile Detentions in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation has detained seven public servants, including IRS officers, in Mumbai over a corruption case. Investigators seized Rs 50 lakh in cash and property documents valued at Rs 40 crore. Details await on the case linked to the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:16 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: High-Profile Detentions in Mumbai
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant steps in an unfolding corruption investigation by detaining seven public servants, among them two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, within Mumbai's jurisdiction. This development was confirmed by sources familiar with the case on Wednesday.

The investigative agency has successfully confiscated Rs 50 lakh in cash alongside documents pertaining to properties estimated at a staggering Rs 40 crore. These findings undeniably suggest a sophisticated network involved in illicit financial activities.

Sources from the CBI revealed that the detained individuals are implicated in a corruption scheme linked to the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, naming a total of nine suspects in this growing scandal. Further developments remain pending as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024