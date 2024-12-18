CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: High-Profile Detentions in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation has detained seven public servants, including IRS officers, in Mumbai over a corruption case. Investigators seized Rs 50 lakh in cash and property documents valued at Rs 40 crore. Details await on the case linked to the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant steps in an unfolding corruption investigation by detaining seven public servants, among them two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, within Mumbai's jurisdiction. This development was confirmed by sources familiar with the case on Wednesday.
The investigative agency has successfully confiscated Rs 50 lakh in cash alongside documents pertaining to properties estimated at a staggering Rs 40 crore. These findings undeniably suggest a sophisticated network involved in illicit financial activities.
Sources from the CBI revealed that the detained individuals are implicated in a corruption scheme linked to the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, naming a total of nine suspects in this growing scandal. Further developments remain pending as investigations continue. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
