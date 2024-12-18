Left Menu

Punjab Police Drives Success: Rs 13 Crore in Recovered Valuables Returned

Commissionerate Police Jalandhar returned properties worth over Rs 13 crore, including lost vehicles, jewelry, and smartphones, from over 583 cases. Simultaneously, Amritsar police made significant drug busts. These steps reflect Punjab Police's commitment to justice and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:51 IST
Punjab Police returns case properties worth over Rs 13 crores (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's law enforcement authorities have made significant strides by redistributing recovered items worth more than Rs 13 crores back to their rightful owners. Among the reclaimed properties are vehicles, jewelry, and other valuables accumulated from over 583 cases registered in Jalandhar over the year.

Furthermore, the initiative has led to over 100 misplaced smartphones, valued at Rs 22 lakhs, being returned via the CEIR portal. These efforts, praised by Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, signify the department's dedication to upholding citizen trust and security.

In a parallel operation, Amritsar police struck a blow against cross-border drug networks, recovering 5 kilograms of heroin and arresting a key individual, Gurvir Singh. DGP Punjab revealed that ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the network further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

