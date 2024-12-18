Left Menu

EU Forest Policy Delay: A Balancing Act Between Trade and Conservation

The European Union has postponed its anti-deforestation law by 12 months, now set to start in December 2025. While striving for environmental conservation, the delay follows pushback from industries and nations opposing trade challenges. Companies must prove supply chains don’t harm forests or face fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:19 IST
EU Forest Policy Delay: A Balancing Act Between Trade and Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union countries have agreed to delay implementing the bloc's pioneering anti-deforestation law by a full year, according to a statement from the Council of the EU. This decision pushes the policy's commencement to December 2025, relaxing the timeline for banning goods linked to forest destruction.

The postponement marks a setback for the EU's environmental agenda, drawing criticism from industries and governments resistant to strict climate measures. The decision, however, provides a reprieve for businesses and trading partners like the United States and Brazil, which claim the policy disrupts trade and imposes burdens on compliance.

The upcoming EU law mandates proof from companies and traders that their imports, including wood, cocoa, and other products, aren't tied to deforestation. Violators face penalties, while exporters from Europe must meet the same stringent requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024