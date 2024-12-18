Spotlight on Strategic Partnerships Transforming Finance Solutions

Aditya Birla Housing Finance has taken a significant step by partnering with the National Housing Bank to support Prime Minister Awas Yojana's 'Housing for All' mission. This collaboration aims to provide tailored housing finance options for economically weaker and low-income groups, specifically targeting small business owners and salaried professionals.

In personnel news, financial services firm Mashreq has announced Jyothi Bhatula as the new global head of Mashreq Global Network and managing director for MGN India. Bhatula will oversee operations and the distributed workforce across India, Pakistan, and Egypt, reflecting Mashreq's expanding global influence.

In another strategic move, Federal Bank is joining forces with non-bank lender Ecofy to offer innovative finance solutions for small businesses investing in rooftop solar systems. This groundbreaking co-lending arrangement is set to pave the way for enhanced solar financing options in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)