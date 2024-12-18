Left Menu

Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Rescue Efforts on High Alert

A tragic ferry accident off Mumbai's coast claimed 13 lives and left two critically injured. A boat collided with a ferry, which capsized and led to a massive rescue operation. Over 100 individuals were rescued, and the government pledged support for victims' families while rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:05 IST
Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Rescue Efforts on High Alert
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackrey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident off the coast of Mumbai, a ferry carrying approximately 110 passengers capsized after colliding with a boat undergoing engine trials. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 13 lives, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, with two others critically injured, as confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The mishap occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control due to engine malfunction during trials in Mumbai Harbour, leading to the deadly collision with the passenger ferry. Immediate rescue efforts, involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police, have managed to save 101 people so far. However, the operation remains in progress as authorities search for any missing individuals.

Aid has been guaranteed for the victims' families, with the Chief Minister stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who lost loved ones. President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the bereaved families. The situation is being closely monitored, with further updates expected as rescue operations continue through the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024