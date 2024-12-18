Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Rescue Efforts on High Alert

In a devastating incident off the coast of Mumbai, a ferry carrying approximately 110 passengers capsized after colliding with a boat undergoing engine trials. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 13 lives, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel, with two others critically injured, as confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The mishap occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control due to engine malfunction during trials in Mumbai Harbour, leading to the deadly collision with the passenger ferry. Immediate rescue efforts, involving the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police, have managed to save 101 people so far. However, the operation remains in progress as authorities search for any missing individuals.

Aid has been guaranteed for the victims' families, with the Chief Minister stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who lost loved ones. President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the bereaved families. The situation is being closely monitored, with further updates expected as rescue operations continue through the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)