Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee To Review 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

A Joint Parliamentary Committee with members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is set to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. The proposal aims for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The 31-member committee includes leaders from major parties and aims to submit a report next session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:49 IST
Parliamentary Committee To Review 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP leader Anurag Thakur, NCP (SCP) Supriya Sule, and Congress leader Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members, has been established to scrutinize the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which seeks to synchronize elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

The committee features 21 Lok Sabha members, including representatives from Congress, NCP, TMC, BJP, and other parties, along with 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The bill aims to streamline the electoral process, although opposition voices caution it may tilt political dynamics unfairly. Detailed discussions are planned, with a report due in the next parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024