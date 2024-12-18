Parliamentary Committee To Review 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
A Joint Parliamentary Committee with members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is set to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. The proposal aims for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The 31-member committee includes leaders from major parties and aims to submit a report next session.
A Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members, has been established to scrutinize the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which seeks to synchronize elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.
The committee features 21 Lok Sabha members, including representatives from Congress, NCP, TMC, BJP, and other parties, along with 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
The bill aims to streamline the electoral process, although opposition voices caution it may tilt political dynamics unfairly. Detailed discussions are planned, with a report due in the next parliamentary session.
