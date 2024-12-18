Parliamentary Committee To Review 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

A Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members, has been established to scrutinize the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which seeks to synchronize elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

The committee features 21 Lok Sabha members, including representatives from Congress, NCP, TMC, BJP, and other parties, along with 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The bill aims to streamline the electoral process, although opposition voices caution it may tilt political dynamics unfairly. Detailed discussions are planned, with a report due in the next parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)