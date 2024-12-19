US Tightens Grip: Fresh Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Nord Stream 2

The United States has expanded its sanctions on Russian entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. These sanctions target marine services and several vessels, with the intention of curbing Russia's geopolitical influence through energy resources.

The new measures also impact Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's operator, and an insurer involved in project coverage. The State Department reaffirms its opposition to this energy project, emphasizing efforts to prevent Russia from leveraging its energy assets for political gain.

This series of sanctions echoes past US apprehension regarding Nord Stream 2, seen as a tool for Russia to bypass Ukraine, undermining its economy and regional security. Meanwhile, Russia attributes blame for pipeline damage to Western entities, claims which remain unsubstantiated.

