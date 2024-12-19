US Tightens Grip: Fresh Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Nord Stream 2
The United States has issued new sanctions against Russian entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The move targets Russian marine services, the state-owned maritime rescue service, and various vessels. The US aims to counter Russia's geopolitical energy strategies, maintaining opposition to the project.
The United States has expanded its sanctions on Russian entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. These sanctions target marine services and several vessels, with the intention of curbing Russia's geopolitical influence through energy resources.
The new measures also impact Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline's operator, and an insurer involved in project coverage. The State Department reaffirms its opposition to this energy project, emphasizing efforts to prevent Russia from leveraging its energy assets for political gain.
This series of sanctions echoes past US apprehension regarding Nord Stream 2, seen as a tool for Russia to bypass Ukraine, undermining its economy and regional security. Meanwhile, Russia attributes blame for pipeline damage to Western entities, claims which remain unsubstantiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project
France and Saudi Arabia Forge Solar Energy Partnership
Greenzo Energy and EODev Power Hydrogen Revolution in South Asia
Powering Futures: THDCIL and Tata Power-DDL Unite for Energy Sector Skill Development
ADB and Meghna Group Sign $20M Loan for Energy-Efficient Flour Milling Plant in Bangladesh