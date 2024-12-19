India's Futures Trading Suspension Extended - Impact on Agri-commodity Markets

India has extended the suspension of futures trading in key agricultural commodities in an effort to manage food inflation, particularly with the country being a major importer of vegetable oils and producer of staples like wheat and rice.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) originally imposed a year-long suspension on futures trading in 2021. The ban, which was due to expire this December, will now continue until January 31, 2025. Commodities affected include soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, and several pulses.

Industry figures, like B V Mehta from The Solvent Extractors' Association of India, emphasize the need for futures trading to aid in price stabilization and provide insight into future market trends. The halt mainly impacts India's NCDEX, heavily reliant on commodities trading.

