Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate and Property Scammers

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old cyber fraudster from Kolkata, seizing multiple electronic and banking items. The fraudster, identified as Ayan Das, was actively supplying bank accounts on a commission basis to other scammers, according to police reports.

The police action was instigated following a complaint by a victim, Srinivasan, who reported losing Rs 23 lakh in a cyber scam connected to a bogus investment scheme through a WhatsApp group. The fraudsters enticed victims with stock recommendations and lucrative investment opportunities in a fictitious IPO of 'Kronox Lab Sciences'. The scam fell apart when the victim tried to withdraw profits and faced undue demands for more money.

In another operation, Delhi Police apprehended a mother-son duo along with an associate for forging property documents in Dwarka's Sector 6, Delhi. The suspects, Sarbjeet Singh, his mother Rajender Kaur, and associate Pawandeep Singh, allegedly sold a deceased owner's property for Rs 1.85 crore using forged documents. The owner had no heirs, facilitating their illegal sale posthumously.

(With inputs from agencies.)