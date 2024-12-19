Uttarakhand Niwas: A Cultural Haven Opens in New Delhi

In a move to make Uttarakhand's cultural essence more accessible, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday instructed that the newly inaugurated Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi be opened to the general public. The directive calls for a revision of the existing reservation policies, allowing the common citizens of Uttarakhand to book rooms based on availability.

Additionally, CM Dhami has urged a reassessment of the pricing for the state guest house accommodations. On November 6, Uttarakhand Niwas, which encapsulates the state's rich culture, folk art, and architecture, was officially opened in the nation's capital. Special counters will be dedicated to 'Shri Anna' and other organic products, establishing the establishment as a hub for local goods.

Highlighting the significance of the guest house, CM Dhami remarked on X that the building, designed in the traditional Pahari style, serves as a vivid representation of Uttarakhand's unique cultural identity. The venue promises to offer visitors a homely ambiance while treating them to authentic local cuisine. As the state approaches its silver jubilee anniversary, the inauguration of Uttarakhand Niwas stands as a testament to its developmental strides and cultural resplendence.

(With inputs from agencies.)