NTPC's Bold Move: Nuclear Energy Plans for Bihar

NTPC, a major player in India's energy sector, has announced plans to establish a nuclear project in Bihar, significantly boosting its non-fossil energy portfolio. This was revealed by the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Gurdeep Singh, during the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit on Thursday.

The company has requested a suitable land parcel from the state government to advance its nuclear energy aspirations. Singh emphasized the anticipated importance of nuclear energy in the future energy landscape, projecting its significance 20 to 30 years from now.

The Indian government recently approved the establishment of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (51%) and NTPC (49%), which empowers NTPC to build and operate nuclear power plants across the country. NTPC is also diversifying into renewable energy sectors including solar and battery storage projects.

