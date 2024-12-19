Arunachal's Siang Project: Balancing Development and Community Concerns
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein defended the use of security forces in Siang districts for the Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project survey. He reassured locals that the project offers development benefits, including flood control and power generation, while addressing concerns about environmental impact and community safety.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, has clarified that the security forces in Siang and Upper Siang districts are present to safeguard the machinery and personnel involved in the Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project survey.
Addressing concerns from locals over the social and environmental impacts, Mein sought to dispel fears by highlighting the project's numerous advantages, including revenue generation, flood control, and future security for Arunachal Pradesh.
The Deputy CM emphasized the dam's strategic importance, particularly in countering the effects of China's 60,000 MW Tsangpo River dam, urging community engagement and dialogue to ensure the project proceeds constructively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
