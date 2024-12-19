Left Menu

Reviving Agriculture: Jharkhand's Seed Village Initiative

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey announced plans to create 10 seed villages to combat seed shortages and improve quality. Located in West Singhbhum, Chatra, and Latehar, these villages aim to meet the state's seed demand. The minister also emphasized strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations.

In a proactive move to address seed shortages and improve agricultural yield, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey announced on Thursday the establishment of 10 seed villages.

These villages, set in West Singhbhum, Chatra, and Latehar, are planned to ensure quality seeds are available to farmers, as the state deals with a mismatch in demand and supply. According to Tirkey, the state's farmers will be central to this initiative, with the government purchasing seeds directly from them and redistributing at subsidised rates.

The minister reviewed ongoing projects in a meeting with officials from agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperative departments and highlighted efforts to fortify Farmer Producer Organisations with a Rs 15 lakh aid to the FPO in Lohardaga.

