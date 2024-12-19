Rajnath Singh Urges Mastery of Cutting-Edge Tech at INAE Convention

In a compelling call to action at the Indian National Academy of Engineering's Annual Convention in IIT Delhi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh urged Indian scientists and engineers to master high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. Singh emphasized that staying ahead in these cutting-edge fields is crucial for elevating India's status in global innovation.

The Defence Minister highlighted the transformative impact these technologies will have on various sectors, stressing the importance of early adoption to leverage them for societal welfare. According to a Ministry of Defence statement, Singh advocated for gaining expertise in these areas to use them for fulfilling peoples' basic needs in the future.

Pointing to India's historic lag in modern defense technology, Singh credited the rapid strides towards self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to robust public-private partnerships and initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence. Singh expressed confidence in India's growing technical prowess, noting the country's emerging role as an arms exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)