Sterling Biotech Pioneers Precision Fermentation in Dairy Protein Production

Sterling Biotech, a collaboration between Perfect Day and Zydus, is constructing a precision fermentation-based dairy protein facility in Gujarat, set to be operational by 2026. This facility aims to revolutionize sustainable food production, marking a milestone in reducing the environmental impact of dairy protein manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sterling Biotech, a joint venture between Perfect Day and Zydus, has taken a pioneering step by starting the construction of the world's first manufacturing facility for precision fermentation-based dairy proteins in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

This expansive 27-acre facility, scheduled to be operational in early 2026, is poised to become a major hub for sustainable food production, addressing the rising global demand for eco-friendly ingredients.

The current capacity is significantly pre-booked, showcasing strong market interest, with plans already in place for future expansion to meet growing needs, according to company officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

