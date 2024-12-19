Sterling Biotech Pioneers Precision Fermentation in Dairy Protein Production

Sterling Biotech, a joint venture between Perfect Day and Zydus, has taken a pioneering step by starting the construction of the world's first manufacturing facility for precision fermentation-based dairy proteins in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

This expansive 27-acre facility, scheduled to be operational in early 2026, is poised to become a major hub for sustainable food production, addressing the rising global demand for eco-friendly ingredients.

The current capacity is significantly pre-booked, showcasing strong market interest, with plans already in place for future expansion to meet growing needs, according to company officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)