Tragedy in the Fields: Farmer’s Fate in Karnataka
A 33-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Latur district, distressed by crop failures and debt, reportedly took his own life in Karnataka. Someshwar Khandu Mugale, who cultivated soybeans on his two-acre farm, was found hanging in Bidar district. The police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:15 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday as a 33-year-old farmer from Maharashtra's Latur district allegedly took his own life in neighboring Karnataka, according to his family.
Sources revealed that Someshwar Khandu Mugale was in acute distress due to persistent crop failures and escalating debts, which led him to this drastic step.
The Bhalki police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, seeking to understand the pressures that drove Mugale to this unfortunate end.
