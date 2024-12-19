ED Seizes Over Rs. 1 Crore in Ponzi Scheme Crackdown

In a sweeping operation against financial fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow on Wednesday seized over Rs. 1.02 crore in unexplained cash, alongside sale deeds, and documents of 88 immovable properties.

This significant haul of evidence was gathered during search operations concerning a Ponzi or multi-level marketing scheme associated with the Kalpataru Group of Companies.

The ED's raids on 16 locations across Agra, Mathura, and Noida targeted several individuals, including Mithilesh Singh, widow of the late Jai Kishan Rana, allegedly involved in the scheme, as well as chartered accountants and brokers linked to the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)