Left Menu

ED Seizes Over Rs. 1 Crore in Ponzi Scheme Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate raided 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh, uncovering over Rs. 1.02 crore in cash and documents related to 88 properties linked to the Kalpataru Group's Ponzi scheme. Key figures include Mithilesh Singh, wife of the deceased main accused, and several associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:24 IST
ED Seizes Over Rs. 1 Crore in Ponzi Scheme Crackdown
Recoverede assets (Photo/X@dir_ed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation against financial fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow on Wednesday seized over Rs. 1.02 crore in unexplained cash, alongside sale deeds, and documents of 88 immovable properties.

This significant haul of evidence was gathered during search operations concerning a Ponzi or multi-level marketing scheme associated with the Kalpataru Group of Companies.

The ED's raids on 16 locations across Agra, Mathura, and Noida targeted several individuals, including Mithilesh Singh, widow of the late Jai Kishan Rana, allegedly involved in the scheme, as well as chartered accountants and brokers linked to the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024