Left Menu

Anantnag Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Seizes Properties

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have seized properties of notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. The crackdown targets valuable assets acquired through illicit means as part of efforts to eradicate the drug menace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:20 IST
Anantnag Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Seizes Properties
Anantnag Police attached property of a notorious drug peddler (Photo/X/@AnantnagPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anantnag Police have taken a significant step forward in their campaign against drug trafficking by seizing the property of a well-known drug dealer under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The district's law enforcement is hardening its stance against the pervasive drug issue.

A double-storied house belonging to Peer Iftikar Hussain, situated on five marlas of land in Hutmurah, Mattan, has been attached. This action, conducted by Police Station Mattan under FIR No. 103/2024, demonstrates the police's commitment to combating drug networks and their illicit activities.

In a related operation, Anantnag Police also seized assets valued at Rs 75 lakh belonging to other infamous drug peddlers. Among the seized properties was a cement-concreted plinth and one kanal of land tied to Tariq Ahmad Lone. Both actions are part of continued efforts to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025