Anantnag Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Seizes Properties

Anantnag Police have taken a significant step forward in their campaign against drug trafficking by seizing the property of a well-known drug dealer under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The district's law enforcement is hardening its stance against the pervasive drug issue.

A double-storied house belonging to Peer Iftikar Hussain, situated on five marlas of land in Hutmurah, Mattan, has been attached. This action, conducted by Police Station Mattan under FIR No. 103/2024, demonstrates the police's commitment to combating drug networks and their illicit activities.

In a related operation, Anantnag Police also seized assets valued at Rs 75 lakh belonging to other infamous drug peddlers. Among the seized properties was a cement-concreted plinth and one kanal of land tied to Tariq Ahmad Lone. Both actions are part of continued efforts to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)