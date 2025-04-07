Anantnag Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Seizes Properties
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have seized properties of notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. The crackdown targets valuable assets acquired through illicit means as part of efforts to eradicate the drug menace in the region.
Anantnag Police have taken a significant step forward in their campaign against drug trafficking by seizing the property of a well-known drug dealer under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The district's law enforcement is hardening its stance against the pervasive drug issue.
A double-storied house belonging to Peer Iftikar Hussain, situated on five marlas of land in Hutmurah, Mattan, has been attached. This action, conducted by Police Station Mattan under FIR No. 103/2024, demonstrates the police's commitment to combating drug networks and their illicit activities.
In a related operation, Anantnag Police also seized assets valued at Rs 75 lakh belonging to other infamous drug peddlers. Among the seized properties was a cement-concreted plinth and one kanal of land tied to Tariq Ahmad Lone. Both actions are part of continued efforts to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.
