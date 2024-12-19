Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Charts Progressive Path for Maharashtra with Major Investments and Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reinforced the state's commitment to development in the Maharashtra Assembly. He announced key initiatives such as no electricity bills for farmers, substantial investments, job creation, and major projects in rural and urban sectors, ensuring the state retains its leading position in India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a strong message of development and dedication in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday, promising the fulfillment of commitments to citizens while retaining the state's position as India's frontrunner. Addressing the winter session, Fadnavis assured that existing welfare schemes would not be discontinued.

Key announcements included the Ladli Behna Scheme disbursement post-session, waiving electricity bills for farmers, and leading in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) with Rs 3.48 lakh crore since July 2022. Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra's 10 major projects with an investment of Rs 2,39,117 crore would generate 2,13,267 jobs.

Region-specific developments include Vidarbha's 47 projects worth Rs 1,23,931 crore, Marathwada's 38 projects worth Rs 74,646 crore, and 136 projects across Maharashtra reaching Rs 1,49,493 crore. Infrastructure efforts include the Vadhavan Port's Rs 76,000 crore investment, metro progress in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and an IT park in Nashik.

Agricultural initiatives feature 167 approved irrigation projects, extending irrigation by 25.21 lakh hectares, river-linking for drought help, solar power for farmers, and distribution of nine lakh farm pumps. In energy, 16,000 MW solar projects are underway, with 667 MW operational, aiming for 52% renewable energy by 2030.

