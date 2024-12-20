Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Rajya Sabha Over Home Minister's Remarks on BR Ambedkar

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. They demand an apology and the Home Minister's resignation. SP members also called for accountability, asserting the importance of Ambedkar's constitutional contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:18 IST
Visuals of the protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of political unrest, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Malikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other MPs from the INDI alliance staged a protest in response to comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. The protest called for Shah's resignation and an apology, originating from Vijay Chowk and extending to Parliament.

Expressing her disapproval, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Shah's remarks as an affront to Ambedkar, stating such insults are intolerable in India. She criticized the government for its reluctance to address the Adani issue, describing the mood of fear within the BJP-led Central administration.

The situation further escalated with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi alleging false accusations against Rahul Gandhi. Simultaneously, SP MPs, including Akhilesh Yadav, insisted the Home Minister apologize for his comments on Ambedkar, emphasizing the BJP's repeated attempts to undermine constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

