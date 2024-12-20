CM Yogi Adityanath Joins Sacred Rituals in Ayodhya for Prosperity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to participate in the Panchnarayan Mahayagna and 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan, held at the Asarfi Bhawan Peeth. The seven-day ritual, which commenced on December 17, will conclude on December 23. This event gathers eminent scholars from across North and South India, focusing on environmental purification and national prosperity.

Upon landing at the Ram Katha Park helipad, Adityanath proceeded to Hanumangarhi for prayers. He is also scheduled to engage in ongoing religious ceremonies at Asarfi Bhawan, organized to enhance the nation's wellbeing. Guru Ramanujacharya stated that the events are of national significance, purifying the Panch Bhutas through the Vishnu Yagna.

CM Adityanath, revered as the Goraksha Pithadhishwar, plans to meet key saints and discuss preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh. The ceremony attracts active participation from state heads and citizens alike, with offerings and blessings meant to bring prosperity to Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)