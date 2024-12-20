Market Watch: Fluctuations in Areca and Coconut Prices

The areca and coconut markets in Mangaluru displayed significant price fluctuations recently. Prices for old supari ranged from Rs 32,000 to Rs 45,000 per quintal, with the model price settling at Rs 38,500. New supari was priced between Rs 32,000 and Rs 34,500, and the model price was Rs 33,250.

In addition to supari, koka prices were noted at Rs 26,000 to Rs 28,000 per quintal, with a model price of Rs 27,000. This fluctuation reflects the dynamic nature of the agricultural produce market in the region.

Coconut prices, calculated per thousand, also varied, with the first quality selling for Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000, and the model price at Rs 25,000. The second quality fetched between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, with a model price of Rs 20,000. These changes are indicative of market demand and quality differences.

