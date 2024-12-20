Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Controversial FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Outrage

Congress condemns the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, calling it a misuse of criminal law. Allegations suggest the ruling BJP orchestrated a distraction from Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacks Gandhi's credibility amidst rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:18 IST
Political Firestorm: Controversial FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Outrage
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress MP Manish Tewari denounced the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi, branding it as a 'blatant misuse of the provisions of criminal law.' Tewari emphasized the need for resignations from those who insulted Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The FIR was registered following a scuffle in Parliament, escalating tensions between opposition members and the BJP-led NDA during separate protests. Amidst these clashes, senior Congress figure Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed, while two BJP members sustained injuries.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and Communications General Secretary, criticized the FIR, alleging it was meant to deflect from controversial comments by Home Minister Amit Shah about Ambedkar. Ramesh argued the protest was a BJP-staged distraction. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of deceit and provoking chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024