Political Firestorm: Controversial FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Outrage

On Friday, Congress MP Manish Tewari denounced the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi, branding it as a 'blatant misuse of the provisions of criminal law.' Tewari emphasized the need for resignations from those who insulted Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The FIR was registered following a scuffle in Parliament, escalating tensions between opposition members and the BJP-led NDA during separate protests. Amidst these clashes, senior Congress figure Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed, while two BJP members sustained injuries.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and Communications General Secretary, criticized the FIR, alleging it was meant to deflect from controversial comments by Home Minister Amit Shah about Ambedkar. Ramesh argued the protest was a BJP-staged distraction. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of deceit and provoking chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)