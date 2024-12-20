Germany's Energy Law Boost: Gas Storage Fee Waived for Foreign Consumers

Germany's lower house of parliament has passed a significant change to the energy law that will benefit foreign gas consumers by exempting them from a domestic market gas storage fee starting January 1, 2025. This development aims to enhance European energy solidarity.

The change, backed by a parliamentary majority, targets the non-compatibility of the levy within the EU framework, particularly benefiting Germany's south-western neighbors. The law is expected to mitigate the dependency on Russian gas.

This legislative shift comes amid growing concerns over high European gas prices driven by harsh weather conditions and low renewable energy outputs. The amendment underscores Germany's commitment to maintaining energy security and addressing regional energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)