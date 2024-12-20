Left Menu

Haryana Mourns: Former CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has died, prompting a wave of condolences from political leaders across the nation. Chautala, a dominant figure in Haryana's political landscape, served as the state's chief minister five times and was lauded for his contributions to both the state and country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:24 IST
Haryana Mourns: Former CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away
Former Haryana CM and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at his Gurugram residence. Serving five terms as Haryana's chief minister, Chautala was a stalwart in state politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Chautala's passing, acknowledging his consistent efforts to advance the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal. 'My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,' said Modi.

Various political figures relayed their condolences, highlighting Chautala's indelible mark on politics and society. Haryana CM Nayab Saini called Chautala's demise a profound loss to both the state and the nation. 'He served the state and society throughout his life. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give strength to the bereaved family,' Saini remarked.

Condolences also came from Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda, who described Chautala's passing as an irreparable loss. Haryana minister Anil Vij praised Chautala as an efficient administrator and valuable mentor. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged Chautala's significant contributions to Haryana and India in his tribute statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024