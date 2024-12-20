Haryana Mourns: Former CM Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at his Gurugram residence. Serving five terms as Haryana's chief minister, Chautala was a stalwart in state politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Chautala's passing, acknowledging his consistent efforts to advance the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal. 'My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,' said Modi.

Various political figures relayed their condolences, highlighting Chautala's indelible mark on politics and society. Haryana CM Nayab Saini called Chautala's demise a profound loss to both the state and the nation. 'He served the state and society throughout his life. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give strength to the bereaved family,' Saini remarked.

Condolences also came from Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda, who described Chautala's passing as an irreparable loss. Haryana minister Anil Vij praised Chautala as an efficient administrator and valuable mentor. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged Chautala's significant contributions to Haryana and India in his tribute statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)