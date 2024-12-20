Left Menu

EU Eyes Stronger Economic Ties with Trump Administration

The EU is open to enhancing economic relations with U.S. President-elect Trump, particularly in the energy sector. They aim to reduce dependency on Russian energy imports while Trump signals potential tariffs if the EU does not address the trade deficit by boosting oil and gas transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST
EU Eyes Stronger Economic Ties with Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has expressed readiness to strengthen its economic relationship with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, a spokesperson disclosed on Friday. Discussions on energy sector collaboration were highlighted as a priority.

The EU also reaffirmed its commitment to reducing energy imports from Russia, seeking diversified sources to ensure energy security. This strategic move reflects the EU's intention to diminish reliance on a single energy supplier.

In response, President-elect Trump indicated that the EU might face tariffs if it fails to mitigate its trade deficit with the United States, suggesting that increased oil and gas trade could be a solution to the imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024