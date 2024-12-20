EU Eyes Stronger Economic Ties with Trump Administration

The European Union has expressed readiness to strengthen its economic relationship with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, a spokesperson disclosed on Friday. Discussions on energy sector collaboration were highlighted as a priority.

The EU also reaffirmed its commitment to reducing energy imports from Russia, seeking diversified sources to ensure energy security. This strategic move reflects the EU's intention to diminish reliance on a single energy supplier.

In response, President-elect Trump indicated that the EU might face tariffs if it fails to mitigate its trade deficit with the United States, suggesting that increased oil and gas trade could be a solution to the imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)