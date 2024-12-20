EU Eyes Stronger Economic Ties with Trump Administration
The EU is open to enhancing economic relations with U.S. President-elect Trump, particularly in the energy sector. They aim to reduce dependency on Russian energy imports while Trump signals potential tariffs if the EU does not address the trade deficit by boosting oil and gas transactions.
The European Union has expressed readiness to strengthen its economic relationship with the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, a spokesperson disclosed on Friday. Discussions on energy sector collaboration were highlighted as a priority.
The EU also reaffirmed its commitment to reducing energy imports from Russia, seeking diversified sources to ensure energy security. This strategic move reflects the EU's intention to diminish reliance on a single energy supplier.
In response, President-elect Trump indicated that the EU might face tariffs if it fails to mitigate its trade deficit with the United States, suggesting that increased oil and gas trade could be a solution to the imbalance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
