Powering the Electric Future: Tata Power Partners with Baaz Bikes

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has announced its collaboration with Baaz Bikes, aiming to enhance electric vehicle battery-swapping infrastructure across North and Northwest Delhi. The initiative is set to foster greener mobility solutions.

The arrangement includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tata Power-DDL and Baaz Bikes, with provisions for integrating battery-swapping stations at key locations. Tata Power-DDL will provide the necessary space, while Baaz Bikes will handle the design, procurement, installation, and upkeep of these stations.

Senior executives from both organizations, including Gajanan S Kale from Tata Power-DDL and Shubham Srivastava from Baaz Bikes, were present at the MoU signing. The partnership aims to promote the adoption of commercial electric two-wheelers, marking a significant step in environmental sustainability for the region.

