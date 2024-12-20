Powering the Electric Future: Tata Power Partners with Baaz Bikes
Tata Power Delhi Distribution has partnered with Baaz Bikes to set up electric vehicle battery-swapping stations in North and Northwest Delhi. This initiative is part of an agreement to boost commercial gig electric two-wheeler mobility, with Baaz Bikes responsible for design and management of the stations.
- Country:
- India
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has announced its collaboration with Baaz Bikes, aiming to enhance electric vehicle battery-swapping infrastructure across North and Northwest Delhi. The initiative is set to foster greener mobility solutions.
The arrangement includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tata Power-DDL and Baaz Bikes, with provisions for integrating battery-swapping stations at key locations. Tata Power-DDL will provide the necessary space, while Baaz Bikes will handle the design, procurement, installation, and upkeep of these stations.
Senior executives from both organizations, including Gajanan S Kale from Tata Power-DDL and Shubham Srivastava from Baaz Bikes, were present at the MoU signing. The partnership aims to promote the adoption of commercial electric two-wheelers, marking a significant step in environmental sustainability for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blue Line Blues: Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro Commute
CJI Sanjiv Khanna administers oath of office to Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge.
Afcons Achieves Longest Delhi Metro Tunnelling Drive
Cable Theft Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Veteran Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Steps Back from Politics