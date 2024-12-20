Left Menu

Powering the Electric Future: Tata Power Partners with Baaz Bikes

Tata Power Delhi Distribution has partnered with Baaz Bikes to set up electric vehicle battery-swapping stations in North and Northwest Delhi. This initiative is part of an agreement to boost commercial gig electric two-wheeler mobility, with Baaz Bikes responsible for design and management of the stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:38 IST
Powering the Electric Future: Tata Power Partners with Baaz Bikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has announced its collaboration with Baaz Bikes, aiming to enhance electric vehicle battery-swapping infrastructure across North and Northwest Delhi. The initiative is set to foster greener mobility solutions.

The arrangement includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tata Power-DDL and Baaz Bikes, with provisions for integrating battery-swapping stations at key locations. Tata Power-DDL will provide the necessary space, while Baaz Bikes will handle the design, procurement, installation, and upkeep of these stations.

Senior executives from both organizations, including Gajanan S Kale from Tata Power-DDL and Shubham Srivastava from Baaz Bikes, were present at the MoU signing. The partnership aims to promote the adoption of commercial electric two-wheelers, marking a significant step in environmental sustainability for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024