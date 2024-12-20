Left Menu

Relentless Resolve: Life Amidst the Frontlines

Oleksandr Sopov, a 64-year-old Ukrainian pensioner, remains unshaken amid artillery booms in war-torn Pokrovsk. As Russian forces advance in Donbas, many residents stay put due to financial constraints. Despite Moscow's aggressive tactics, Ukraine holds firm, with calls for peace intertwined with demands for stronger defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST
Oleksandr Sopov, a 64-year-old Ukrainian pensioner, seems unfazed by the constant artillery barrages in Pokrovsk, an eastern city besieged by fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces. "What should I be afraid of? I'm 64 years old - I've lived already," Sopov says as he and thousands of others unwillingly adapt to their war-torn environment.

Despite the danger, more than 10,000 residents of the city's pre-war population of 60,000 refuse to leave, as evacuation proves financially impossible. Russian troops march swiftly across Donbas, capturing villages and posing significant threats to Ukrainian supply lines.

Yet, as the clamor of artillery echoes through largely deserted streets, locals persist with daily life. While President Zelenskiy pushes for diplomatic peace efforts next year, tough warfare continues on the ground. The Ukrainian military, though outmanned and outgunned, holds strategic positions vital for holding back relentless Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

