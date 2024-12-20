Left Menu

Leaders Unite: EU and Swiss Presidents Address Press

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swiss President Viola Amherd are set to hold a significant press conference at 1315 GMT, as announced by the Swiss government. This meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic relations and collaboration between the European Union and Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:58 IST
Leaders Unite: EU and Swiss Presidents Address Press
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen and the Swiss President Viola Amherd are scheduled to address the media in a joint press conference, announced by the Swiss government on Friday. The event is set for 1315 GMT, drawing attention from political and diplomatic observers across the continent.

This conference underscores the continuing relationship between Switzerland and the European Union, providing a platform for discussing pressing issues within the region. Observers anticipate statements regarding political and economic cooperation.

The significance of the meeting lies in its demonstration of collaborative international dialogue, showcasing a commitment to shared European values and mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024