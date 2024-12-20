Left Menu

Security Scare at BJP Office: Media Bag Sparks Alert

A security alert was triggered near the BJP office in Delhi after an unattended bag was found. The bag, initially causing panic, was discovered to belong to a media person. Police cordoned off the area as a precaution before identifying the owner and completing formalities.

Unattended bag found near Delhi BJP office. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events on Friday afternoon, a seemingly innocuous unattended bag sparked panic outside the BJP office located on Delhi's Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. The bag, which initially raised alarms, was swiftly identified by police as belonging to a media professional.

Upon receiving the alert, law enforcement officials promptly cordoned off the vicinity to ensure public safety and thoroughly inspected the bag. The proactive measures were part of standard procedure to prevent any potential threats, officials stated.

Further investigation by the police confirmed the bag's ownership. An official spokesperson clarified, "The owner of the bag has been identified as a media person. We are currently completing the necessary formalities." The situation was managed efficiently with no security risks involved. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

