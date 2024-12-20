Political Roadblocks Halt Solar Dream in West Bengal
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the West Bengal government to implement the PM Surya Ghar Yojana amid regulatory delays. The scheme offers a 40% subsidy for rooftop solar installation, aims to cover 1 crore homes by March 2027, but lacks net metering in West Bengal hampers progress.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has called upon the West Bengal government to prioritize the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana over political interests. He stressed that the absence of net metering regulations in the state has significantly impeded the scheme's successful rollout.
The PM Surya Ghar Yojana, introduced in February, offers a substantial 40 percent subsidy for the installation of rooftop solar panels in homes. The central government's ambitious goal with this initiative is to equip 1 crore homes with solar panels by March 2027.
Despite favorable uptake in other states, West Bengal has lagged, with only 228 households benefiting. Joshi emphasized the need for swift regulatory action to ensure the scheme's benefits reach Bengal's residents, aligning with India's broader renewable energy targets.
