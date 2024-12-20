Evening Courts Launched in Delhi: Revolutionizing Traffic Violation Management

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at optimizing traffic violation management, Supreme Court Judge Justice Manmohan inaugurated Evening Courts in Delhi, a move that promises to address a significant backlog of pending traffic challans effectively. The event saw attendance from esteemed judicial figures, including Delhi High Court's Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and other district court judges.

Justice Manmohan applauded the launch as a pivotal achievement towards enhanced justice delivery. He highlighted the efficient traffic policing models of Western countries, notably the United States, where swift enforcement of traffic rules underscores state authority. The justice noted Delhi's parallel approach but recognized inefficiencies in processing recorded violations, leading to unresolved challans.

The crux of the issue, as outlined by Justice Manmohan, stemmed from the disjointed functionality of traffic police and judicial servers housed in different locations, Pune and Delhi, respectively. This technological disconnect hindered accurate challan recording. However, with intervention from the Supreme Court's eCommittee and crucial contributions from figures like Sanjay Garg and Registrar General Kaljeet Arora, the integration was achieved, facilitating the Evening Courts' inauguration. The initiative aims to reinforce the rule of law, ensuring that all traffic violations are duly acknowledged and penalized, thus enhancing road safety.

The Evening Courts are set to address over 2.7 crore pending challans, enabling citizens to choose convenient hearings, and ultimately streamlining judicial procedures. With 11 pilot courts already operational across Delhi, each handling approximately 2000 cases, the endeavor not only reduces the case backlog but alleviates the pressure on day courts, pointing towards a more efficient and citizen-friendly judicial structure.

Justice Manmohan praised the collaborative effort behind the initiative, expressing hope for its adoption by other high courts nationwide, thereby setting a benchmark in judicial innovation and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)