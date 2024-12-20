Gas Gridlock: Failure to Extend Russian Gas Transit through Ukraine

Moscow and Kyiv have hit an impasse, with no deal in sight to continue Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine. Azerbaijan attempted to broker the agreement, but the negotiations have faltered, a SOCAR senior source revealed.

The European Union and Ukraine urged Azerbaijan's involvement to facilitate discussions about the soon-to-expire gas transit deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to consider Russian gas transit but under stringent conditions, including deferred payments post-conflict, which Russia is unlikely to accept.

Despite Azerbaijan-mediated meetings in Istanbul and Vienna, both Ukrainian and Russian energy companies remain deadlocked, unable to finalize terms. The current agreement expires on the morning of January 1, with future transit reservation for non-Russian gas, pending European Commission requests.

