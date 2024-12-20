Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Higher MSP for Copra in 2025

The Union Cabinet has approved a new minimum support price (MSP) for copra for the 2025 season, setting it at Rs 11,582 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 12,100 for ball copra. The move aims to benefit farmers by ensuring better remuneration and encouraging increased production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned an increased minimum support price (MSP) for copra for the upcoming 2025 season. The decision was taken on Friday, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs giving its nod to the revised pricing.

The announced MSP for milling copra is set at Rs 11,582 per quintal, while ball copra will be priced at Rs 12,100 per quintal. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that this decision upholds the government's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of farmers, especially in Karnataka, the largest copra-producing state.

The announcement aligns with a promise made in the Union Budget 2018-19 to fix MSPs for mandated crops at a minimum of 1.5 times the average cost of production. This initiative is expected to provide coconut growers with fair returns and encourage expanded production, addressing both domestic and international demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

