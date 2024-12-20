Union Cabinet Greenlights Higher MSP for Copra in 2025
The Union Cabinet has approved a new minimum support price (MSP) for copra for the 2025 season, setting it at Rs 11,582 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 12,100 for ball copra. The move aims to benefit farmers by ensuring better remuneration and encouraging increased production.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for the agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned an increased minimum support price (MSP) for copra for the upcoming 2025 season. The decision was taken on Friday, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs giving its nod to the revised pricing.
The announced MSP for milling copra is set at Rs 11,582 per quintal, while ball copra will be priced at Rs 12,100 per quintal. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that this decision upholds the government's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of farmers, especially in Karnataka, the largest copra-producing state.
The announcement aligns with a promise made in the Union Budget 2018-19 to fix MSPs for mandated crops at a minimum of 1.5 times the average cost of production. This initiative is expected to provide coconut growers with fair returns and encourage expanded production, addressing both domestic and international demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Raids 16 Karnataka Locations in BJP Activist Murder Case
Power Struggle Denied: Karnataka's Leadership Dynamics Unraveled
Union Cabinet gives nod to 26.46-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro to enhance connectivity to Haryana: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Five killed in road accident in Karnataka
Union Cabinet approves opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 28 new Navodaya Vidyalays: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.