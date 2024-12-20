BSF Foils Smuggling Bid, Nabs Bangladeshi Infiltrators

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has successfully intercepted a significant smuggling operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing contraband valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, according to an official statement. Armed with specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops executed specialized operations on Thursday in the districts of West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills.

During these operations, BSF personnel observed unidentified individuals, laden with head loads, attempt to approach the border. The suspected smugglers fled into a nearby forest under the cover of night to evade capture. A search of the vicinity resulted in the successful recovery of concealed contraband goods, which have been turned over to the Customs Office for further investigation.

Demonstrating ongoing commitment to border security, the BSF also recently apprehended seven Bangladeshis attempting illegal entry into India from the East Jaintia Hills' Rattachera area. Misled by touts, they sought entry for promised medical treatment in Kolkata. The detained individuals were returned to the Border Guard Bangladesh in a flag meeting, reaffirming cooperative border management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)