Arunachal's Call for Alternative Funding Boosts

In a strategic plea for development, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged the central government to explore alternate funding pathways to reinforce the state's growth trajectory. Mein spotlighted the need for financial and technical collaborations during a pre-Budget consultative meeting led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Arunachal Pradesh faces significant financial constraints, partly due to its geographical challenges and objections from China blocking access to international funds. Therefore, Mein proposed a special financial package to replace outdated infrastructure and emphasized the significance of schemes like the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's crucial position as a border state, Mein underscored the pressing need for enhanced infrastructure. He also proposed a 'Cost Disability Index' for resource allocation, emphasizing the state's fiscal discipline and commitment to environmental sustainability, thus advocating for increased incentivization for Arunachal's environmental contributions.

