In Pursuit of Justice: Widow Challenges Verdict in Shimla Mob Killing

In a controversial verdict, the Shimla court convicted 33 individuals for various crimes but not for murder, leaving the victim's family disheartened. The widow, Virendra Thakur, vows to continue her legal fight, questioning the inadequacy of the convictions and seeking justice for her husband's brutal death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:56 IST
Victims wife speaking with ANI on 2015 murder case in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial conviction in the Shimla district has left a widow pursuing justice for her late husband. Virendra Thakur, whose husband Narbir Singh was killed in a shocking mob attack in Tuil village in 2015, expresses her disappointment in the recent court verdict.

This week, 33 individuals were sentenced to prison terms of up to seven years for charges including grievous hurt, trespass, and arson. However, none faced convictions for murder or kidnapping, leaving Thakur frustrated as the ruling was based on a lack of individual culpability under IPC Sections 302 and 364.

The widow is determined to challenge the decision, citing fears for her family's safety and dissatisfaction with the justice system. Despite obstacles, including the abrupt change of her public prosecutor, she plans to take her legal battle to higher courts, seeking accountability and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

