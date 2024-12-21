Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Disaster at IOC Refinery Fire

A minor fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat, causing no injuries. The incident, occurring in the isomerate unit, was quickly subdued by the IOC's emergency team. This follows a previous tragic blast at the facility, resulting in two fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:20 IST
Swift Response Averts Disaster at IOC Refinery Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area, a police official confirmed on Saturday. Despite the quick spread of the blaze, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at a furnace within the refinery's isomerate unit at approximately 5:15 PM. It was promptly managed by the IOC's emergency response team, with the fire being controlled within 45 minutes, Jawahar Nagar police inspector A B Mori reported.

Inspector Mori noted that it was a minor level-1 fire, and cooling operations are currently underway. This incident comes after a previous major fire at the facility on November 11, which tragically claimed two lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024