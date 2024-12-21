Swift Response Averts Disaster at IOC Refinery Fire

A fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area, a police official confirmed on Saturday. Despite the quick spread of the blaze, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at a furnace within the refinery's isomerate unit at approximately 5:15 PM. It was promptly managed by the IOC's emergency response team, with the fire being controlled within 45 minutes, Jawahar Nagar police inspector A B Mori reported.

Inspector Mori noted that it was a minor level-1 fire, and cooling operations are currently underway. This incident comes after a previous major fire at the facility on November 11, which tragically claimed two lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)