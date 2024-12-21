Swift Response Averts Disaster at IOC Refinery Fire
A minor fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat, causing no injuries. The incident, occurring in the isomerate unit, was quickly subdued by the IOC's emergency team. This follows a previous tragic blast at the facility, resulting in two fatalities.
A fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Vadodara's Koyali area, a police official confirmed on Saturday. Despite the quick spread of the blaze, no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at a furnace within the refinery's isomerate unit at approximately 5:15 PM. It was promptly managed by the IOC's emergency response team, with the fire being controlled within 45 minutes, Jawahar Nagar police inspector A B Mori reported.
Inspector Mori noted that it was a minor level-1 fire, and cooling operations are currently underway. This incident comes after a previous major fire at the facility on November 11, which tragically claimed two lives.
