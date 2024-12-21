Left Menu

Kishtwar's Power Surge: A New Era of Energy and Opportunities

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized accelerating hydropower projects in Kishtwar, aiming to position Jammu and Kashmir as a major power hub in North India. He also unveiled plans for a saffron park and encouraged exploration of sapphire mines to create jobs. Singh urged skill development for local laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:29 IST
Kishtwar's Power Surge: A New Era of Energy and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has urged swift action on hydropower projects in Kishtwar, anticipated to generate 8,000 MW of electricity and establish Jammu and Kashmir as a leading power hub. Singh highlighted the region's potential during a meeting with the district development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

In addition to hydropower, Singh announced plans for a saffron park in Kishtwar and called for further exploration of Paddar's sapphire mines to boost local employment. Emphasizing local skill development, he urged NHPCL to provide specialized training to unskilled laborers to enhance their employment opportunities.

Addressing connectivity and infrastructure, Singh pushed for faster construction under the UDAN scheme and detailed BJP's efforts in the area. He criticized past governments for neglect and outlined the importance of collaboration between representatives and departments to ensure timely project completion and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024