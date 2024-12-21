Kishtwar's Power Surge: A New Era of Energy and Opportunities

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has urged swift action on hydropower projects in Kishtwar, anticipated to generate 8,000 MW of electricity and establish Jammu and Kashmir as a leading power hub. Singh highlighted the region's potential during a meeting with the district development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

In addition to hydropower, Singh announced plans for a saffron park in Kishtwar and called for further exploration of Paddar's sapphire mines to boost local employment. Emphasizing local skill development, he urged NHPCL to provide specialized training to unskilled laborers to enhance their employment opportunities.

Addressing connectivity and infrastructure, Singh pushed for faster construction under the UDAN scheme and detailed BJP's efforts in the area. He criticized past governments for neglect and outlined the importance of collaboration between representatives and departments to ensure timely project completion and environmental protection.

