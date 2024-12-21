Tragic Drowning at Aruvikuthu Waterfall

In a heart-rending incident, two engineering students tragically drowned near a waterfall in Idukki district, Kerala, on Saturday. The victims, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were students at a local engineering college in Muttom.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred at the Aruvikuthu waterfall, a location not far from the institution where the students pursued their studies. The circumstances leading to their fall into the waters remain unknown, leaving distraught families and friends searching for answers.

Fire and rescue teams swiftly responded to the distress call, managing to retrieve the bodies. The community mourns the loss of these young lives, remembering them fondly while seeking clarity on the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)