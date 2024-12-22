Sobha Group's Devi Home: A Sanctuary for Orphaned Girls and Elderly Women

On Sunday, the Sobha Group's philanthropic division took a significant step by laying the foundation stone for Devi Home, a housing project designed to support orphaned girls and elderly women in Palakkad, Kerala. Initiated by the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, Devi Home will provide shelter for 144 residents, offering secure housing and essential resources for those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

This facility, spanning 26,000 sq ft of land with a 42,000 sq ft built-up area, will initially focus on three economically backward panchayats in Palakkad district. Residents will receive basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter, alongside educational support for younger beneficiaries and skill-training for the elderly. Managed entirely by women, the initiative embodies Sobha's vision of fostering dignity and respect.

The program also highlights Sobha Group's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including 'Griha Sobha', aimed at delivering 1,000 free homes by 2030, and facilitating over 700 no-dowry marriages across Kerala. The foundation ceremony, witnessing participation from dignitaries including Sobha Menon and Ravi Menon, reaffirms Sobha's long-standing commitment to societal betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)