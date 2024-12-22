Tragic Teen Suicide Sparks Conversation on Digital Demands

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Sangli district, where a 15-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after his mother refused his request for a mobile phone on his birthday, citing financial constraints.

The suicide occurred in Miraj city late Saturday, as reported by local authorities. The boy, identified as Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale, took this drastic step while his family was unaware, asleep at the time.

Post his birthday celebration two days prior, Vishwajeet had asked his mother for a phone but was denied due to financial issues. The next morning, his family discovered his body. Police have registered an accidental death report and are proceeding with further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)