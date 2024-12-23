Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Boon for Artisans and Devotees

The forthcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a significant event organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, is creating numerous employment avenues for local artisans and skilled laborers. The event turns the banks of the 'Triveni Sangam' into a bustling temporary city, providing a spectrum of job opportunities for regional communities.

Skilled artisans, especially from the Kewat community, have gathered to participate in constructing traditional straw huts, reflecting ancient lifestyle practices. Uma Shankar Pandey from Geeta Press explains that this employment, lasting two to three months, is crucial for many locals. Artisans like Ganga Prasad Nishad emphasize the importance of this seasonal work, as opportunities fade post-Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, with preparations captured vividly through drone footage, showcases extensive arrangements by the state, including tents and temporary bridges across the Ganges and Yamuna. The Peshwai procession, a ceremonial display by sadhus, heralds the cultural depth and community involvement ahead of this grand gathering.

Ayodhya is simultaneously readying to accommodate an influx of devotees post-Mela, ensuring amenities like shelters and drinking water. Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi notes the municipality's efforts to cater to devotees visiting the Saryu River and Ram Lala, providing comfort with essential services during their spiritual journey.

Special security measures, including mounted police, are being implemented to manage crowds, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all participants.

