Uttar Pradesh Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Unprecedented Security Measures

The Uttar Pradesh Police are intensifying preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, hailed as one of the world's largest religious congregations, expected to attract a staggering 40 to 50 crore visitors to Prayagraj and other religious sites over 45 days. The Mela will comprise six significant dates, emphasizing three 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath days.

DGP Prashant Kumar announced the detailed schedule, starting with Poornima on January 13, followed by Makar Sankranti on January 14. Key royal baths are slated for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Vasant Panchami on February 3, concluding with Poornima on February 12. The Maha Kumbh will end with Mahashivratri on February 26. Compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, this edition sees comprehensive improvements in infrastructure alongside developments like the Vindhyachal Corridor and Ram Mandir to enhance the devotional journey for attendees.

Security is a major focus, with sophisticated technology such as CCTV cameras, drones, and anti-drone systems deployed across the vast fairground, backed by a Rs 200 crore budget for disaster management protocols. The site will have round-the-clock surveillance, bolstered by stringent security at international and inter-state borders, underscored by a seven-tier security network. Comprehensive behavioral training for security personnel ensures adept handling of crowds. The police are also engaging students to disseminate accurate information and counter misinformation about the event in schools and colleges.

